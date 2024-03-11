Video: Daily wage worker in Hyderabad attempts suicide, CPR saves life

Hyderabad: A daily wage worker in the city attempted to end his life by hanging himself at his home in Ambedkar Nagar near Badangpet, Hyderabad, early on Sunday, March 10. However, the quick action of the police ensured his safety.

The man, Yellapalli Jagan, who was reportedly upset over familial issues, dialled 100 and informed the Blue Colts that he was going to die by suicide.

The police constable, Suryanarayana, who answered the SOS call, attempted to inquire about his location however he hung up stating that he lived in Ambedkar Nagar.

Also Read Stanford University publishes case study on Hyderabad Metro Rail

When the constable rushed to the location in Ambedkar Nagar, he found two people with the same name who were safe. It then struck him that the daily wage worker might have been referring to another locality in Hyderabad with the same name, which was beyond his patrol jurisdiction.

However, when he tried to reach out to Jagan to confirm, he received no response. Informing the local police of the incident, Suryanarayana rushed 4 km to arrive at the location, alongside the force to see Jagan’s mother crying.

The force broke into the house and found Jagan hanging from the ceiling almost lifeless. They brought him down and administered CPR following which he began to breathe again.

The rescued daily wage worker was rushed to Osmania Hospital, Hyderabad, and discharged Sunday morning post-recovery.

The constable’s quick thinking ensured that a life was saved.

Hyderabad man calls cops, saying he is going to end his life; Rachakonda police saves the man by giving CPR.



Cops traced the address of the man using the display picture on the phone number.



S. Venkata Suryanarayana, a constable from the Meerpet police station of the Rachakonda… pic.twitter.com/GGg6ek9Q16 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) March 11, 2024

The Blue Colts is a police force that operates under the supervision of a Sub-Inspector from the police headquarters. The force works in two shifts, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Whenever they receive a call, two officers from the corresponding police station will reach the location on two-wheelers.

They respond to calls for rescue over eve-teasing, chain-snatching, violence against women and road accidents, among other emergencies.