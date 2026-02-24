Video: Did this influencer snub Rakul Preet Singh on stage?

Hyderabad: A brief moment at an awards ceremony has turned into a viral debate on social media. Fitness influencer Lakshay Jaggi appeared to ignore actress Rakul Preet Singh while receiving his award, leading many viewers to believe he disrespected her. The video quickly went viral, sparking criticism and discussions online. However, Lakshay has now addressed the incident and shared his side of the story.

What Happened at the Award Show?

In the viral video, Lakshay Jaggi is seen walking onto the stage to receive his award from Rakul Preet Singh. After taking the trophy from her, he walks off the stage without shaking her hand or making eye contact. This caused many social media users to claim that Lakshay had deliberately ignored Rakul.

Lakshay Jaggi’s Explanation

To set the record straight, Lakshay posted a video on his social media. In the video, he explained that before his turn, another awardee, an elderly woman, had received her trophy from Rakul. When the woman extended her hand, Rakul didn’t shake hands with her. Lakshay noticed this and assumed that there was no custom of shaking hands during the awards. He said, “I didn’t go there to insult anyone. I took the award and moved ahead. I didn’t realize it would be seen as disrespectful.”

Public Reaction

After Lakshay’s clarification, many of his followers defended him, saying it was a misunderstanding. However, some social media users still criticized his actions, saying that even if there’s no handshake tradition, a small smile or pause for a photo would have been more polite. The situation divided opinions, with some finding it harmless and others seeing it as rude.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is preparing for the release of her comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, scheduled for May 15, 2026. She was last seen in the 2025 film De De Pyaar De 2.