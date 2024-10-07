Video: Do ‘Ghar Wapsi’ to attend Dandiya event in Hyderabad, says Laddu Yadav

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad president (in charge) and noted Gau Rakshak, Laddu Yadav, stated that non-Hindus who wish to attend the Dandiya event in Hyderabad must first undergo ‘Ghar Wapsi.’

He made this remark after claiming that Muslim youths were found at the Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav at SS Convention, Shamshabad.

Once again, he warned the organizers against allowing Muslim youths to participate in the Dandiya event in Hyderabad.

“I questioned what kind of message they are trying to convey and why they are allowing participation from individuals of other religions who neither follow our traditions nor respect our deities,” he wrote on his X handle.

“It is essential that we protect the essence of Hindu festivals and traditions,” he added.

Last night, I along with BJYM State President @mahendersevalla Anna and team visited SS Convention for the Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav in Shamshabad, #Hyderabad, along with my team.



During the event, we raised concerns with the organizers regarding their decision to have… https://t.co/4dlRe8wi6x pic.twitter.com/VLqAo1Cozv — Laddu Yadav 🇮🇳 (@LadduYadavBJP) October 7, 2024

Also Read Video: Mild tension prevails at Dandiya event in Hyderabad

Earlier, he alleged that “Ninety percent of the security guards and bouncers at the event are non-Hindus.”

He urged all Hindus to boycott the Namdhari Dandiya Utsav at SS Convention, Shamshabad, claiming that it disregards Hindutva values and is purely commercial in nature.