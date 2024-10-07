Video: Mild tension prevails at Dandiya event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad president (in charge) and noted Gau Rakshak, Laddu Yadav, claimed that Muslim youths were found at the Dandiya event.
He further alleged that when the matter was brought to the attention of the organizers, it was not addressed. “Ninety percent of the security guards and bouncers at the event are non-Hindus,” he claimed.
He urged all Hindus to boycott the Namdhari Dandiya Utsav at SS Convention, Shamshabad, which he said seems to disregard Hindutva values and is purely commercial in nature.
“It is a commercial event; why aren’t opportunities being given to our Hindu brothers? Why are the sound system, DJ, bouncers, security, and car valet services predominantly outsourced to those who don’t worship our Gods?” he added.
Earlier, in a video message, Laddu Yadav had warned the organizers against allowing Muslim youths to participate in the Dandiya event in Hyderabad.