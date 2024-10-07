Video: Mild tension prevails at Dandiya event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad president (in charge) and noted Gau Rakshak, Laddu Yadav, claimed that Muslim youths were found at the Dandiya event.

He further alleged that when the matter was brought to the attention of the organizers, it was not addressed. “Ninety percent of the security guards and bouncers at the event are non-Hindus,” he claimed.

At the SS Convention (Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav) in Shamshabad, #Hyderabad yesterday night an unfortunate incident occurred where some Muslims individuals entered the event and misbehaved with our Hindu sisters.



When raised the issue with the organizers, instead of… pic.twitter.com/3truLKdJOi — Laddu Yadav 🇮🇳 (@LadduYadavBJP) October 6, 2024

He urged all Hindus to boycott the Namdhari Dandiya Utsav at SS Convention, Shamshabad, which he said seems to disregard Hindutva values and is purely commercial in nature.

“It is a commercial event; why aren’t opportunities being given to our Hindu brothers? Why are the sound system, DJ, bouncers, security, and car valet services predominantly outsourced to those who don’t worship our Gods?” he added.

Just days after warnings by VHP to not let non-Hindus play Dandiya,



Some Muslim youth in #Hyderabad were reportedly beaten by laddu Yadav and its followers at SS Convention. Laddu also shared a video of the same



Wonder what the police has to say about this pic.twitter.com/Lwh4ibXJ0C — Yunus Lasania (@YunusLasania) October 7, 2024

Earlier, in a video message, Laddu Yadav had warned the organizers against allowing Muslim youths to participate in the Dandiya event in Hyderabad.