Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes unit arrests 18 fraudsters

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes Unit has taken a major step in addressing the growing issue of cybercrime.

In a recent large-scale operation spanning multiple states, the team arrested 18 individuals, including three key masterminds, involved in various cyber frauds.

In a coordinated effort led by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police, six teams were deployed across states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Under the guidance of DCP Cyber Crimes, Smt. Dara Kavitha, the arrests were made by the Cybercrime Police Station teams led by Inspectors Mattam Raju, P. Pramod Kumar, M. Seetharamulu, K. Prasada Rao, and S. Naresh, under the supervision of ACPs Sri Siva Maruthi and Sri Chand Basha. Cyber Crimes officers, including SIs, HCs, and PCs, played a crucial role in solving these cases across multiple states.

List of cybercrime cases

The operation uncovered a variety of fraudulent activities. They are:

Investment frauds: 6 cases

Digital Fraud Arrest:1 case

Sextortion Fraud:1 case

OTP Fraud:1 case

Insurance Fraud:1 case

These cases collectively amounted to a total fraud value of Rs 6,94,09,661.

The 18 individuals arrested are linked to a staggering 319 cases across India, including 45 from Telangana. The Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes unit seized a significant amount of evidence, including:

Cash: Rs 5,00,000

26 mobile phones

16 ATM cards

7 passbooks

11 cheque books

10 SIM cards

2 laptops

2 high-configuration desktops

1 hard disk

1 rubber stamp

Additionally, Rs 1,61,25,876 has been frozen in the bank accounts associated with the accused.

Public advisory on cyber crimes in Hyderabad

In light of the rising threat of cybercrime in Hyderabad, the city’s police commissioner has urged the public to remain vigilant. Citizens are advised to exercise caution when sharing personal information online, especially on investment platforms, unauthorized trading websites, courier services like FedEx, and dating platforms.

Fraudsters often prey on fear and emotions, and the public is strongly discouraged from sending money to unverified individuals or entities.

If you come across any suspicious online activity, report it immediately to the police by dialing the toll-free number 1930.