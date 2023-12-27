Report cybercrimes with losses below Rs 50K at local stations: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Given the escalating difficulties faced by locals in lodging FIRs related to cybercrime, Cyberabad Police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said citizens can file a police complaint if they lose an amount below Rs. 50,000.

“Earlier, online financial crime was reported in cybercrime police stations only if the amount exceeds Rs 1,50,000. Now, citizens can approach the cybercrime station at Gachibowli if they lose an amount of Rs 50,000 or above to digital fraud,” he said.

Acknowledging a significant rise in cybercrime, Mohanty said that citizens who get tricked into online scams and end up losing large amounts of money can also report at their local police station. “Inspector/DI rank officers will investigate such cases. Expect a speedy investigation,” the senior police officer assured.