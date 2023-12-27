Hyderabad: IPS officer arrested for forging papers to usurp house

Hyderabad: A 2008-batch IPS officer, Naveen Kumar, was arrested by economic offence wing (EOW) of Hyderabad police on Wednesday, December 27, for his alleged involvement in forging documents to usurp a house belonging to a retired IAS officer.

According to complainant retired IAS officer Bhanwar Lal, he had rented out his house in Begumpet to the officer’s brother-in-law Orsu Simbasiva Rao, 53. Rao lived there with his wife Orsu Roopa Dimple, 53. There had been an ongoing dispute between the complainant and his tenants since 2022, after the complainant filed a suit for eviction of the couple from the house.



It was alleged that Naveen Kumar (IPS), who is currently deputy director of Telangana State Police Academy, colluded with the couple to create fake documents of the aforementioned house with an intention to usurp it or demand money from the complainant.



On November 17, Bhanwar Lal approached police and based on his complaint a case was filed under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 r/w 32 IPC against the couple and the IPS officer.



While as Simbasiva and his wife were arrested on December 22 and produced before a court for judicial remand, Naveen Kumar was arrested on Wednesday.

BC welfare body condemns arrest

Meanwhile, as the officer belongs to backward community (BC). The BC Welfare Association, in a statement issued on Wednesday, condemned the arrest of Naveen Kumar. It also alleged that police authorities had been trying to stop the promotion of Naveen Kumar who is a BC, and got him arrested by conniving with upper-caste retired IAS officer Bhanwarlal.

The BC welfare body has warned of launching an agitation if the arrested officer was not released immediately.