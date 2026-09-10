Video: Drunk man creates ruckus, attacks wife in Jagtial

Hyderabad: A man allegedly created a ruckus after consuming alcohol at a bus depot junction in Metpally town of Jagtial district on Wednesday, September 9.
According to local reports, the intoxicated man stopped an RTC bus in the middle of the National Highway and got into an argument with the bus driver.
When his wife tried to prevent him from creating a scene, he allegedly punched and attacked her.
The man also confronted local residents who attempted to intervene and stop the disturbance. The incident created tension in the area for a short time.