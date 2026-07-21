Video: Drunk man flees with RTC bus in Jagtial, hits four people

Hyderabad: A drunk man allegedly fled with an RTC bus from the Korutla bus stand in Jagtial district on Tuesday, July 21 and hit four people while speeding the bus through the streets.

One person suffered a fracture, another got a head injury, and a police vehicle was damaged during the chase.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Korutla Police said the accused, Sambaiah, had gone to the bus depot looking for a job. Upon being rejected, he climbed onto a bus and took off. The driver and the conductor had gone to see the controller and had left the keys in the ignition, the official added.

The bus stopped near Gandi Hanuman checkpost after a 10 km chase by Metpalli Police. The accused was arrested and handed over to the Korulta Police for interrogation.

Sambaiah has been charged with attempt to murder, damaging public property and theft. He is currently in police custody and will be produced before a court for remand on Wednesday.