Video: Electric car gutted in fire in Bengaluru, narrow escape for 2 occupants

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st October 2023 1:42 pm IST

The video of the incident went viral on social media raising concerns among the owners of electric vehicles. The incident took place in the limits of J.P. Nagar police station at Dalmia circle on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Police said that two friends were travelling in the car and all of a sudden, the vehicle started to develop technical snag and smoke started emanating.

Soon, the electric car caught fire. The two friends inside the car jumped out at the right time and managed to escape without any injuries.

MS Education Academy

The vehicle was gutted in no time, shocking the onlookers and commuters.

The police stated that there were valuables in the car and they were also gutted in the incident. The police have taken up the investigation.

The video of the incident went viral on social media raising concerns among the owners of electric vehicles. The incident took place in the limits of J.P. Nagar police station at Dalmia circle on Saturday.

Police said that two friends were travelling in the car and all of a sudden, the vehicle started to develop technical snag and smoke started emanating.

Soon, the electric car caught fire. The two friends inside the car jumped out at the right time and managed to escape without any injuries.

The vehicle was gutted in no time, shocking the onlookers and commuters.

The police stated that there were valuables in the car and they were also gutted in the incident. The police have taken up the investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st October 2023 1:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button