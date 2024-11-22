Video: Electric scooter catches fire in Telangana

A newly purchased electric scooter was completely destroyed in a fire caused by a battery explosion while charging in Balapally village, Jagtial district. The incident occurred at the home of a farmer, Tirupati Reddy, who purchased the electric vehicle just a month ago for Rs 1.22 lakh.

According to Reddy, the scooter’s battery had only 30 percent charge remaining when he plugged it in to charge. Shortly after, an explosion occurred, leading to the scooter catching fire. The flames spread rapidly, partially damaging his house. Despite their efforts, the fire caused significant damage before it was brought under control.

The blaze not only gutted the electric scooter but also destroyed several bags of maize and a tractor tyre stored nearby, resulting in substantial financial loss for the farmer.

This incident raises safety concerns about electric vehicles, particularly battery reliability during charging.