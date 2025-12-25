Video: Father, son injured in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man and his son escaped with minor injuries after a school bus hit their two-wheeler in Hyderabad’s Kompally on Wednesday, December 24.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the school bus taking a left turn as the two-wheeler approached from the opposite direction. Following the collision, the father was thrown off the bike, while his son was dragged along with the vehicle for a few metres.

A video shared on social media shows the school bus making a left turn which the victims were moving in the opposite direction.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pet Basheerabad police said that there was no complaint regarding the accident.

Similar incident

Earlier this month, another father-son died in a road accident in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally after a car crashed into their hut when they were sleeping inside.

Prabhavath, 50, and Deepak, 19, from Madhya Pradesh, were living in the Durganagar area for the past 12 years. They worked as cloth vendors.