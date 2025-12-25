Video: Father, son injured in accident in Hyderabad

The father fell off the bike while his son was dragged along with the bike for a few meters.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th December 2025 6:41 pm IST
A school bus hits a vehicle in Hyderabad
A school bus hits a vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man and his son escaped with minor injuries after a school bus hit their two-wheeler in Hyderabad’s Kompally on Wednesday, December 24.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the school bus taking a left turn as the two-wheeler approached from the opposite direction. Following the collision, the father was thrown off the bike, while his son was dragged along with the vehicle for a few metres.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pet Basheerabad police said that there was no complaint regarding the accident.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Similar incident

Earlier this month, another father-son died in a road accident in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally after a car crashed into their hut when they were sleeping inside.

Prabhavath, 50, and Deepak, 19, from Madhya Pradesh, were living in the Durganagar area for the past 12 years. They worked as cloth vendors.

Memory Khan Seminar

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th December 2025 6:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button