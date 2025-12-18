Father, son killed after car crashes into hut at Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: A man and his son died in a road accident in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally on Wednesday, December 17, after a car crashed into their hut when they were sleeping inside.

The deceased were identified as Prabhavath, 50, and Deepak, 19, who are natives of Madhya Pradesh. They were living in Durganagar area of Mailardevpally for the past 12 years. The father-son duo were cloth vendors.

According to the police, the victims were sleeping inside their hut when a when a car, allegedly driven rashly at a high speed, lost control and crashed into the hut.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mailardevpally police said, “Deepak died on the spot, while Prabhavath was shifted to the hospital with serious injuries, and later succumbed during treatment.”

Also Read Hyderabad: Mumbai man held for cyber fraud worth Rs 32 lakh

Police identified the driver as Syed Hussain, 22, a B.Com student at a college in Chandrayangutta. He was travelling along with four friends, all of whom are adults. The police said two accused people, the driver and owner of the car, have been taken into custody and would be produced before the court soon.

The accused were arrested under section 105 0f the BNS and sections 180 and 181 of the Motor Vehicle Act.