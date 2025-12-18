Hyderabad: Mumbai man held for cyber fraud worth Rs 32 lakh

The gang is involved in 12 cyber fraud cases across eight states.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th December 2025 10:02 am IST
Representational image depicting cyber fraud
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man from Mumbai was arrested for cyber fraud worth Rs 32 lakh in Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 16.

The accused was identified as Ansari Mohammed Umar Murad aka Umar. He posed as a representative of a fake investment network that used the name of the Aditya Birla Group to lure victims through social media advertisements.

The fraud was operated through WhatsApp groups, fake trading apps and websites promising high returns on stocks and IPOs.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

According to the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police, Umar and his accomplices, Rishi Thushar Arothe, 30 and Inamdar Vinayaka Rajendar, 25, both natives of Gujarat, posed as “trade advisors”. They lured investors by promising large profits on investments and added them to WhatsApp groups.

“Umar had direct contact with a Chinese national via Telegram. On his instructions, the fraudulent money was converted into USDT cryptocurrency and transferred to crypto wallets provided by the Chinese handler. Around Rs 50 lakh was routed this way using crypto dealers and wallets,” said a press release from the Hyderabad police.

Earlier, the cybercrime police arrested Arothe and Rajendar. The gang is involved in 12 cyber fraud cases across eight states, including Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal.

Memory Khan Seminar

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th December 2025 10:02 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button