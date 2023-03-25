Video: Fire accident near Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad claims one life

In the fire accident, three cars were completely gutted in flames

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 25th March 2023 11:40 am IST
Hyderabad: A fire accident that occurred near Kamineni hospital in the King Koti area that falls under Abids Police Station limits has claimed the life of a security guard, Santosh. He was burnt alive after the car in which he was sleeping was gutted in flames.

According to reports, the fire has trapped seven cars, out of which three were completely gutted in flames. As the fire spread rapidly across the vehicles, the security guard was trapped inside his car and was charred to death.

Alerted by the Kamineni Hospital staff, the police acted swiftly and fire fighters brought the fire under control. However, it was too late to save the life of the security guard who was sleeping in his car at the time of the accident.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and suspect that a mosquito coil or a cigarette may have caused the fire accident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

