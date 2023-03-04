Video: Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant opens acting academy in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Reality star and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant opened an acting academy in Al Karama, Dubai on Friday.

The acting academy named “Rakhi Sawant Training Institute”, will offer diploma courses in singing, dancing, and acting.

The institute will train aspiring actors from Gulf who wish to enter the Indian film industry. As per media reports, the pass-outs from her academy will get a chance to act in movies, reality shows, and web series.

Watch the videos below

Earlier, Rakhi announced the opening of the academy on Instagram.

In the video, Rakhi says, “Humari academy start ho rahi hu in Al Karama, Rakhi Sawant Academy. I want everybody to join as soon as possible. 1 taarik ko opening hai. Chalo main dekhti hu Dubai se kaun kaun aa raha hai acamedy mein milne mujhse. Main intezaar kar rahi hu. Dubai, I love you.”

This comes after her marriage to businessman Adil Durrani, who made headlines last month.

The businessman was booked in a rape case in Mysuru and was in the custody of the Karnataka Police. Adil Durrani has been accused of raping and defrauding an Iranian student while he was in judicial custody in Mumbai in connection with a domestic violence case brought by Sawant.

It was reported that Durrani was acquainted with the student who had been studying for a doctorate in pharmacy for the last five years. According to the police, he raped her after promising marriage.

The Iranian student filed a complaint at VV Puram police station in Mysuru.

Moreover, Sawant also accused Durrani of blackmailing her that he would share pictures of their private moments on social media.