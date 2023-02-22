Rakhi Sawant slammed for offering Namaz wearing nail paint, half T-shirt

Mumbai: Actress Rakhi Sawant has remained at the centre of various controversies in the past but since she married her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, she has been constantly making in the headlines and is usually trolled on social media. The actress who embraced Islam after marriage accused her husband of extra-marital affairs and cheating. And now, the former Bigg Boss contestants is receiving heat from netizens for her latest act on Instagram.

Rakhi shared a video on her photo-sharing app in which she can be seen offering Namaz. Moments after she shared the clip, netizens started accusing her of gaining sympathy while others lashed out at her for ‘disrespecting’ religion by offering Namaaz in as wrong attire. Some users even pointed out her nail polish in the video.

Instagram users want to let her know that offering ‘Namaz’ in a half-Shirt and painting nails is considered ‘sacrilege’. One of the users wrote, ”Nail polish laga k ady sir py dupata pahn k kon sa namaz hota hy please raki g namaz k sath mazaq na kry.”

”Fake nails lagake namaz nehi hoga or namaj ki musafa pe mobile use nehi Karo pls,” another user wrote.

”Because with nail polish (ablution will not be done)and also hands and hair (head) have to cover properly,” commented a third user.

Earlier this week too, she had shared another video of herself offering Namaz, but later deleted it due to receiving criticism from social media users. Here’s glimpse of it.

Rakhi Sawant has tried to shut down trolls as she said that she has learnt to offer namaz from YouTube but as she is not offering it in a proper way, she has been targeted on the social media site. The controversial actress had also earlier expressed her wish to perform Umrah.