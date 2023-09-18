Video: Former PM Nawaz Sharif’s driver spits on face of woman

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2023 9:45 am IST
London: The driver of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif purportedly spat on a woman who had stopped his car here and made an unflattering comment, according to a video going viral on social media.

As per the video, shared on several social media sites, as well as Pakistani social media discussion forum Siasat.pk, the woman waved at the car in which the Pakistani leader was travelling on the front seat, and it stopped, and the driver rolled down the window.

The woman, who was recording the incident on her mobile phone, then purportedly asked Nawaz Sharif, if he was corrupt and at this, the driver spat on her face, rolled up the window, and drove away.

