Video: Ganesh idol falls on devotees in Telangana; two injured

Hyderabad: In yet another tragic incident, a Ganesh idol fell on devotees in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District, Telangana on Friday, September 5.

As per reports, the idol fell when it was being moved using a crane.

In the incident, two persons were injured and they were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the video went viral which shows how the Ganesh idol fell on the devotees.

Shocking Video: Crane snaps, causing a Ganesh idol to fall on devotees in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district; two injured. pic.twitter.com/YCY5NQl1jE — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) September 5, 2025

Youngsters killed in road accident

In another incident, a festive Ganesh idol immersion turned tragic in Telangana‘s Wanaparthy when two youngsters lost their lives in a road accident on their return journey.

According to reports, around 11 villagers from Nachapalli in Wanaparthy district went to the Krishna River at Beechupalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district after midnight on Thursday, September 4, for Ganesh idol immersion.

Following the ritual, they began their return trip in a tractor.

As they reached the outskirts of Rangapuram village in Pebbair mandal, a speeding DCM truck rammed into the tractor from behind.

The impact proved fatal for Mandla Shankar, 21, and Gupta Sai Teja, 23, who died instantly.