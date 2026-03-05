Video: Gauahar Khan tries viral rose ice cream in Madinah

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan is currently spending the holy month of Ramzan in the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah along with her husband Zaid Darbar and sister-in-law Anam Darbar. The actress, who remains quite active on social media, has been sharing glimpses of her spiritual journey with fans through photos and videos.

In the latest visual from their trip, Gauahar was seen trying the extremely viral rose ice cream in Madinah. Anam Darbar shared a video of the moment on social media with the caption, “Finally tried the viral rose ice cream in Madinah.”

The clip quickly caught attention online as the dessert has already become a sensation among visitors to the holy city.

About Madinah Rose Ice Cream

The ‘Madinah Rose Ice Cream’ has gone viral globally, particularly among pilgrims and tourists visiting Saudi Arabia. What makes the dessert stand out is its dramatic and highly Instagrammable presentation. As part of a unique serving ritual, staff members shower customers with fresh rose petals and spray a fragrant mist of rose water while handing over the ice cream.

The dessert itself is a light rose-flavoured soft serve topped with edible rose petals and sometimes crushed pistachios. Many visitors describe the taste as refreshing, aromatic and not overly sweet. The price typically ranges between 10 SAR and 25 SAR, depending on the stall and whether it is served in a cone or a cup.

Gauahar Khan reveals son’s face

Meanwhile, Gauahar also shared a deeply personal moment from her pilgrimage. The actress revealed the face of her younger son Farwaan to the world while in Makkah. Posting heartwarming family pictures with the Kaaba in the background, she wrote, “Allahumma baarik!! Bade ko Kaaba se pehla salaam karwaya tha, toh chote ka salaam bhi toh banta hai. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, from Farwaan.”

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020, in Mumbai. The couple are proud parents to two sons Zehaan, born in May 2023, and Farwaan, born in September 2025.