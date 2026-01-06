In Hyderabad, trends do not wait for passports or visas. From viral desserts to retail experiences inspired by the Gulf, the city has a way of absorbing global influences almost effortlessly. What begins as a reel from Saudi Arabia or Dubai soon shows up at a local cafe, Instagram business or pop-up stall, reflecting Hyderabad’s long-standing cultural and emotional connection with the Middle East.

The latest example of this was the fleeting yet memorable appearance of a Madinah-style rose ice cream stall at Founder’s Fest by Edventure Park that took place on December 31 and January 1. Though the stall is already gone, it turned heads and phones alike with its rosy scoops and a dramatic rose shower on the visitors, a visual that many Hyderabadis had already seen trending online from Madinah. In a matter of hours, the dessert became one of the most photographed and shared moments at the event, proof that even ephemeral trends rooted in Middle Eastern flavours and aesthetics do not escape Hyderabad’s radar.

Other Gulf trends Hyderabad has embraced

The rose ice cream is far from an isolated moment. Over the past few years, Hyderabad has steadily embraced a range of trends rooted in Gulf culture, often adapting them almost as soon as they surface online. One of the most visible examples is the Dubai-origin pistachio kunafa chocolate, which went viral on social media before local cafes, home bakers and Instagram dessert businesses began recreating their own versions. What started as a luxury confection quickly became a familiar indulgence in the city.

Beyond desserts, Saudi-style baqala stores have also found an audience in Hyderabad. Stocked with imported chocolates, snacks, beverages and pantry essentials from the Gulf, these shops tap into nostalgia for everyday products that many Hyderabadis associate with life in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, beverage and dessert aesthetics, modest fashion brands inspired by the Middle East, and fragrance trends continue to gain popularity, particularly through online-first businesses.

Imported Gulf products in Hyderabad (Image Source: House of Happiness)

These trends do not arrive as fleeting curiosities. They are received with a sense of recognition, driven by Hyderabad’s long-standing social and economic ties with the region.

Hyderabad-Gulf relationship beyond trends

The steady presence of Gulf-inspired trends in Hyderabad reflects a relationship shaped by decades of migration, trade and religious travel. Large sections of the city’s population have lived and worked in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, while regular journeys for Haj and Umrah have kept Makkah and Madinah closely connected to everyday life in Hyderabad.

These ties have influenced consumer preferences in visible ways, from the demand for Saudi and Gulf products to the popularity of Arabic fragrances and dates. As a result, trends emerging from the Middle East often find immediate acceptance in the city, not as novelties but as recognisable extensions of existing tastes.

When a Madinah-inspired rose ice cream or a Dubai-origin dessert trend appears in Hyderabad, it reflects this ongoing exchange. Rather than being driven solely by social media, such moments point to a deeper, long-standing relationship between the two regions, one that continues to shape how Hyderabad eats, shops, and engages with global influences.