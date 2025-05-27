Video: Ghaziabad boy’s mischief halts lift midway, rescued

The CCTV footage shows the boy entering the elevator and pressing the buttons, but then he attempts to open the doors midway, causing the lift to halt.

Published: 27th May 2025 10:11 pm IST
Boy seen attempting to forcefully open lift doors in Ghaziabad
Hyderabad: A boy was trapped in an elevator of a residential building in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi on Monday, May 26, after he tried opening the lift doors midway in a mischievous act.

The CCTV footage shows the boy entering the elevator and pressing the buttons, then he forcefully opens the doors midway, causing the lift to halt. The boy then tries to push the buttons again, but starts panicking when the lift does not move.

He then begins to cry out for help towards the CCTV. Luckily, the boy was rescued in seven minutes after the residents of the building called a technician and pulled the boy out.

