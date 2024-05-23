Video: GHMC sanitation officer sexually assaults women; Suspended

Hyderabad: In a disturbing act, a GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) sanitation field assistant sexually assaulted a worker in Gahuramaram, recorded the incident and posted it on social media platforms.

The purported video, which has not gone viral shows the sanitation officer named Kishan positioning the camera and lunges at the woman, who attempts to flee the room but is caught by him.

The video contains sensitive content.

He then forces her onto a bench and begins sexually assaulting her. When he finishes a few moments later, he retrieves his mobile phone.

As per reports, the officer told the victims to obey his commands while on duty; otherwise, he would make her life difficult or threaten to fire them.

Upon his co-workers learning about the incidents, he allegedly paid Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 14,000 to silence them.

According to an assistant medical officer of health (AMOH), the complaint regarding Kishan’s acts was received one week ago.

Suspended

After an investigation conducted by the zonal commissioner and medical officer on the field, sanitation supervisor P Kishan has been suspended. GHMC has warned strict action against those guilty of sexual harassment at the workplace