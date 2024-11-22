Video: Hanuman idol catches fire in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: A Hanuman idol in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally caught fire on Thursday, November 21.

The incident occurred at the Sri Amareshwara temple in Ambati Pally village, Mahadevpur mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally. People in the vicinity of the temple doubt whether someone deliberately set the Hanuman statue ablaze.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jayashankar Bhupalpaly police said, “The fire broke out accidentally, there is no involvement of people in this incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

Hanuman statue catches fire in Telangana Jayashankar Bhupalpally #Telangana pic.twitter.com/dnl7Q6OR9g — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 22, 2024

According to reports, Nageshwar Sharma, the priest of the Sri Amreshwara temple raised suspicions over the incident. He alleged finding plastic pieces on the statue.