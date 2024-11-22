Video: Hanuman idol catches fire in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally

According to reports, Nageshwar Sharma, the priest of the Sri Amreshwara temple raised doubts alleging that he found plastic on the idol.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd November 2024 4:11 pm IST
Hanuman Idol catches fire in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district

Hyderabad: A Hanuman idol in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally caught fire on Thursday, November 21.

The incident occurred at the Sri Amareshwara temple in Ambati Pally village, Mahadevpur mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally. People in the vicinity of the temple doubt whether someone deliberately set the Hanuman statue ablaze.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jayashankar Bhupalpaly police said, “The fire broke out accidentally, there is no involvement of people in this incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

According to reports, Nageshwar Sharma, the priest of the Sri Amreshwara temple raised suspicions over the incident. He alleged finding plastic pieces on the statue.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd November 2024 4:11 pm IST

