Video: Haryana BJP leader walks on cadre’s hands to ‘bless’ them

Kurukshetra: A video emerged with Haryana’s BJP leader and the party’s Pehowa candidate for the Assembly elections, Jai Bhagwan Sharma (DD), stepping and walking on the hands of the party’s foot soldiers to ‘bless’ them. The video of the incident went viral and drew stern criticism from netizens.

The event unfolded when the BJP leader, seemingly at an election campaigning event, was near his SUV when some party workers kneeled on the ground and laid out their palms for the leader to step over and walk on. The party’s foot soldiers were displaying their allegiance to the leader.

The leader didn’t hesitate to step on the workers’ hands or tell them to refrain from the act, which garnered widespread criticism from netizens, calling out the BJP candidate’s mentality.

One netizen commented, “Our forefathers made the supreme sacrifice to free our motherland from the clutches of the British Rule…but sadly, a majority of us elected these ZAMINDARS of BJP –

who divide us on religious & caste lines and then walk on us! Wake Up INDIA! Throw these Zamindars OUT before it’s too late..”

The Haryana Assembly election, scheduled to take place on October 5, is a crucial contest for the BJP, which is facing strong anti-incumbency and voter fatigue after running the state government for two consecutive terms.

Jai Bhagwan Sharma is contesting from the Pehowa constituency and is facing a strong contest from Gehal Singh Sandhu of the Aam Aadmi Party and Mandeep Chatha of the Congress. Local parties including Indian National Lok Dal (INLD ) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), etc are also contesting in the constituency, located in the Kurukshetra district.