Video: ‘Hindi mein baat karo…’: Man argues with auto driver in Bengaluru

The question of conversing Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking Indian states is fast becoming a national debate. Recently, an auto driver in Bengaluru got into an argument with a North Indian after the latter insisted the former should speak in Hindi, even if it is his hometown.

In a video that went massively viral on social media platforms, a man is seen speaking in a threatening tone to the Kannada-speaking auto driver. “Noida mein raho ya Banglore mein raho, tum bhi Hindi mein baat karo (Doesn’t matter if you are in Noida or Bengaluru! Speak in Hindi),” the man says before being whisked away by his female friend.

“You have come to Bengaluru, you speak in Kannada. I won’t speak in Hindi,” the driver snaps back in Kannada.

The video was widely circulated, triggering an online debate on Hindi-imposition and calling out the North Indian man for his arrogance.

An X user by the name Vinay Reddy wrote, “Hindi is not our national language.”

Another X user wrote, “Although Bengaluru is fast turning into Delhi’s southern version, the arrogance is exactly the reason why the locals feel the need to push back on the North Indians who have come to geographical south India and a state with a majority of Kannadigas.”

A third person, who hails from North India, condemned the act. “Although I am from Hindi speaking region but this act is not acceptable. How can we force someone to speak in some particular language?” the user wrote.