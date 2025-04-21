‘Bengaluru has given me life’: Man apologises in Kannada after fight with auto driver

After throwing his weight around, insisting to converse in Hindi in an argument with a local Bengaluru auto driver, the non-Kannada speaking man has issued an apology online for his behaviour.

In a recent video released by him, the man, whose name is still unknown, is seen apologising, interestingly, in Kannada. “I apologise to all Kannadigas. I have been in Bengaluru for the last nine years and I have deep sentiments attached to this city. Bengaluru has given me life and I respect it. I earn from this city. I like this city a lot. If I hurt anyone’s sentiments, I am sorry,” he said.

In a recent video released by him, the man, whose name is still unknown, is seen… pic.twitter.com/ymFdPWjFbp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 21, 2025

Many have mixed reactions on the apology video.

The previous day, a video went viral where the man threatened an auto driver to speak in Hindi. “Noida mein raho ya Banglore mein raho, tum bhi Hindi mein baat karo (Doesn’t matter if you are in Noida or Bengaluru! Speak in Hindi),” the man says before being whisked away by his female friend.

“You have come to Bengaluru, you speak in Kannada. I won’t speak in Hindi,” the driver snaps back in Kannada.

The video sparked an immediate online debate on Hindi-imposition and calling out the man for his arrogance.