‘Bengaluru has given me life’: Man apologises in Kannada after fight with auto driver

"I apologise to all Kannadigas. I have been in Bengaluru for the last nine years and I have deep sentiments attached to this city," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st April 2025 4:27 pm IST
The image displays a North Indian man arguing with a Kannada speaking auto driver to speak in Hindi
A North Indian man argues with a Kannada speaking auto driver to speak in Hindi in Bengaluru

After throwing his weight around, insisting to converse in Hindi in an argument with a local Bengaluru auto driver, the non-Kannada speaking man has issued an apology online for his behaviour.

In a recent video released by him, the man, whose name is still unknown, is seen apologising, interestingly, in Kannada. “I apologise to all Kannadigas. I have been in Bengaluru for the last nine years and I have deep sentiments attached to this city. Bengaluru has given me life and I respect it. I earn from this city. I like this city a lot. If I hurt anyone’s sentiments, I am sorry,” he said.

Many have mixed reactions on the apology video.

MS Creative School

The previous day, a video went viral where the man threatened an auto driver to speak in Hindi. “Noida mein raho ya Banglore mein raho, tum bhi Hindi mein baat karo (Doesn’t matter if you are in Noida or Bengaluru! Speak in Hindi),” the man says before being whisked away by his female friend.

Also Read
Video: ‘Hindi mein baat karo…’: Man argues with auto driver in Bengaluru

“You have come to Bengaluru, you speak in Kannada. I won’t speak in Hindi,” the driver snaps back in Kannada.

The video sparked an immediate online debate on Hindi-imposition and calling out the man for his arrogance.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st April 2025 4:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button