Hindi removed from Bengaluru Airport? authorities clarify

The video soon went viral, amassing over 2 million views, dividing netizens over whether Hindi was deliberately excluded or whether there was any need to impose it in a Kannada-speaking state.

A display board at the Bangalore airport
A flight display board at the Bengaluru Airport showing information in English and Kannada

Language controversy erupted after a video surfaced showing a digital flight information board at the Bengaluru Airport displaying details in Kannada and English but not in Hindi.

However, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), began on Sunday, clarifying there was no change in the display system.

“There has been no change in our flight information display system. In line with established practices, the displays continue to feature English and Kannada to effectively assist passengers. Additionally, the wayfinding signages throughout the terminals are displayed in English, Kannada, and Hindi,” read a statement from BIAL.

