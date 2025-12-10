Video: Hyderabad cycling track turned into ritual site, cyclists seek action

Hyderabad: A group of people performed last rites on Hyderabad’s prestigious solar-covered cycling track along the ORR on Wednesday afternoon, December 10.

A visual of the incident emerged on social media where some people were seen performing the rites on the 23-kilometre cycling track, with some getting their heads tonsured, as part of the Hindu ritual.

When questioned, the group allegedly said they are acquainted with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and one of them introduced himself as a sarpanch.

Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, a cycling enthusiast posted on his X expressing concern. “Sincerely upset. Someone performing last (death) rituals in our Hyderabad cycling track. When we asked about it, he threatened that he is close to the CM and he is the Sarpanch in the locality. Requesting the leadership to support and save our world-famous, India pride and Hyderabad infrastructure gem. While we try to rise, we are being pulled down and back.”

Cyclists on Hyderabad’s famous Rs 100-crore solar-roofed cycling track were shocked on Wednesday when they saw a group performing death rituals on the 23-km track, including shaving heads.



When riders asked them to stop, the group threatened them. One man said he is close to the… pic.twitter.com/d4S4BI7AWS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 10, 2025

Speaking to Siasat.com, Selvam called the incident an act of trespassing. “The Healthway cycling track is one of the first in India. These incidents will only tarnish the image of Hyderabad and affect its infrastructure in the future. There should be proper action,” he said.

The Healthway cycling track along the ORR was built with an estimated budget of around Rs 100 crore. It is divided into two stretches: an 8.5 km section, from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and a 14.5 km stretch, from Narsingi to Kollur.

Opened 24 hours, it is completely solar energy driven, comprising about 16,000 solar panels, with a capacity of 16 megawatts (MW), allowing cyclists a smooth ride through the cityscape.