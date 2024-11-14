Video: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hilariously reacts to Solapur police notice

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi humorously reacted to a notice received from the Solapur Police.

Addressing a public meeting, he not only read out the notice issued by the police but also disclosed the response submitted in reply.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says ’15 mins’ left

While commenting on the notice, which instructed him not to engage in any act or make any comment or statement that may hurt the sentiments of people of other religions, he said, “Still 15 minutes left” for the public meeting to end.

People realized that it was an indirect reference to the famous “15-minute” remark made by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi years ago.

Soon after saying it, Owaisi, smiling, said, “Very sorry.”

Maharashtra polls

As Assembly elections in the state are set to be held on November 20, the political temperature is rising in Maharashtra.

The MVA allies are campaigning intensely in a bid to wrest power from the ruling MahaYuti alliance.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is leaving no stone unturned to win as many seats as possible in the Maharashtra Assembly, where his party AIMIM is contesting 16 constituencies.