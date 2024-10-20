AIMIM open to discuss alliance with MVA, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that his party is open to discussions about forming an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The party’s Maharashtra unit has formally reached out to MVA leaders, signaling their readiness for potential collaboration.

Asaduddin Owaisi shared development with media

Owaisi shared this development with the media, stating, “Our state president has sent a letter to MVA members, showing our willingness for talks. However, the final decision rests with the alliance partners.” He emphasized that, as a political party, AIMIM remains prepared to contest the elections, regardless of the outcome of these discussions.

Commenting on results of the Haryana assembly results, he said that many anticipated a Congress victory, which ultimately did not materialize. According to Owaisi, following the unexpected outcome, grand old party should do some introspection to find the reasons behind their inability to secure a win.

AIMIM seeks alliance with MVA for 28 seats, says Imtiaz Jaleel

Earlier, former MP and party leader Imtiaz Jaleel said that AIMIM has sent a proposal to the presidents of the Congress and NCP (SP) for 28 seats.

Talking to the Marathi News Channel ABP Majha, Jaleel said, “We have given a proposal for 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies, and we can give a good fight on these seats. We have told them (Congress and NCP (SP)) that if too many candidates are in the fray, then the BJP will benefit from it”.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in November.

In the current assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.