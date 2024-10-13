Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given a suggestion to Congress on how to defeat the BJP in elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad in Telangana on Friday night, he said that the “old party” needs to take everyone along to defeat the BJP.

Asaduddin Owaisi on B-Team remark

Speaking about the recently announced results of the Haryana Assembly polls, he questioned how the BJP won in the state.

The MP noted that AIMIM did not contest in Haryana; otherwise, secular parties would have once again leveled accusations of AIMIM being the BJP’s “B-Team.”

He is of the opinion that Congress will have to take everyone along to defeat the BJP, as the grand old party cannot do it on its own.

Haryana Assembly polls

In the elections, BJP won 48 seats, while Congress secured 37 seats.

However, the vote share between the BJP and Congress turned out to be close, even though the saffron party won with a simple majority.

The BJP received 39.94 percent of the votes, while Congress managed 39.09 percent in the assembly polls.

It remains to be seen how Congress will formulate its future strategy following the Haryana Assembly poll results and Asaduddin Owaisi’s suggestions.