Asaduddin Owaisi comes to rescue of Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi came to the rescue of Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers who were facing eviction orders ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the city.

Following a representation by AIMIM, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty granted a one-month extension to the idol makers.

Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers sought Asaduddin Owaisi’s help

It all began after the concerned authorities asked the idol makers to vacate the spot where they had set up tents in Dhoolpet for making Ganesh idols.

As the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is near, they are ready with the idols, and vacating the spot would have resulted in huge losses for many families involved in the idol-making.

In view of the circumstances, they made a video requesting Asaduddin Owaisi to intervene in the matter so that they could get one more month.

Based on the instructions of the AIMIM chief, the party’s Nampally MLA Majid Hussain made a representation in front of the Hyderabad Collector, who granted a one-month extension to the idol makers.

Representatives of the idol makers, facing challenges in the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, approached AIMIM's chief, @asadowaisi , seeking his intervention. In a surprising turn of events, the #AIMIM leader not only listened to their concerns but also directed his party…

After getting the extension, the idol makers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Asaduddin Owaisi.

Ganesh Chaturthi

Meanwhile, for Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 7, over one lakh Ganesh idols are likely to be installed under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The Ganesh visarjan is going to be held on September 17, which, as usual, will be accompanied by a big immersion procession.

In view of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, the one-month extension is a big relief to the Hyderabad Ganesh idol makers.