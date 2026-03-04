Video: Hyderabad traffic cop questioned over personal phone use for challans.

Hyderabad: A video showing a citizen confronting a traffic constable for using a personal mobile phone to photograph traffic violators near Dairy Farm X Road in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media, reigniting debate over the methods used to document traffic violations in the city.

The clip, which has been widely shared online, shows the citizen questioning the constable about whether the device being used to capture images of traffic violations is an official enforcement device or a personal mobile phone.

During the exchange, the man refers to recent observations made by the Telangana High Court, suggesting that enforcement activities should not rely on personal devices.

Viral exchange at busy junction

The video appears to have been recorded at a busy traffic junction where the constable was documenting vehicles allegedly violating traffic rules. The citizen approaches him and asks if the phone being used is authorised equipment.

In the footage, the citizen insists that enforcement should comply with court directions and questions whether images taken on personal devices can be used to issue traffic challans. The constable responds briefly and continues monitoring the junction.

#Saab bole hamare Phone lelo Photos!



A citizen confronted a traffic constable at Pillar No. 234, Dairy Farm X Road in Hyderabad after noticing him clicking photos of traffic rule violators using his personal mobile phone. The citizen cited recent High Court concerns over police… pic.twitter.com/qCOKZnmnPV — Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) March 4, 2026

High Court observations in January

The exchange appears to reference an order delivered by the Telangana High Court on January 21, 2026, during a hearing on petitions challenging certain traffic enforcement practices in Hyderabad.

While examining the matter, the court said motorists cannot be compelled to pay pending traffic challans on the roadside and that authorities must follow due legal procedure if fines remain unpaid.

The case also raised concerns that some challans had allegedly been issued based on photographs taken by traffic personnel using personal mobile phones.

The court sought explanations from authorities on the procedures and technologies used to capture traffic violations and emphasised the need for transparency in enforcement.