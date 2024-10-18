Video: Hyderabadi man stranded on riyadh streets to live on alms

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan has sought the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) of India, Dr S Jaishankar’s assistance in bringing back a physically disabled Hyderabadi man stranded in Saudi Arabia‘s capital, Riyadh forced to live on alms.

Khan’s letter to the government and the video message of 48-year-old Syed Haji was shared on his X account on Friday, October 18.

In the letter, Khan narrated Haji’s ordeal. “Haji, a Jahanuma resident, was taken to perform Umrah by travel agents who promised his safe return to India but was allegedly cheated,” he said.

During the pilgrimage, agents forced him to work as a servant and later took him to Riyadh, leaving him to fend for himself. Owing to his health issues and inability to work, the Hyderabad man has been living on Riyadh’s streets and subsisting on food given to him by passersby.

The MBT leader has requested immediate action to ensure his safe return to Hyderabad.

