Video: HYDRAA demolition drive clears encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a move to take action against encroachments, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) teams launched a demolition drive in the Madhapur area on Sunday.

It was aimed at illegal structures including shops and food stalls on footpaths in the area.

HYDRAA demolition drive clear encroachments in Hyderabad

Recently, HYDRAA reclaimed nearly 4 acres of land meant for public utilities in Kondapur.

The Sri Venkateswara HAL Colony was developed over 57.20 acres, comprising 627 plots. The layout had also accommodated 1.20 acres each for two parks, 2 acres for another park and 1,000 square yards for public-utility spaces.

Presently, the land prices in the area are reaching Rs 200 crore per acre, placing the value of the reclaimed land at around Rs 700 crore.

However, according to the Telangana CMO, these open spaces had been under encroachment for years after they were illegally converted into plots and sold using bye-numbers.

Also Read HYDRAA demolition drive clears drain encroachments in Hyderabad

Monsoon complaints from July- November

Meanwhile, during the 150-day monsoon season between July and November, HYDRAA-constituted monsoon emergency teams (METs) dealt with more than 1.62 lakh rain-related issues.

According to official data, a total of 1,62,291 works were executed across the city, including 1,10,780 catch-pit cleaning and problem-resolution tasks, 10,102 drain works, and 8,830 flooded-area complaints.

In addition, the teams completed 15,663 culvert works and 16,916 other related tasks.

Among other responsibilities, HYDRAA conducts demolition drives as it is responsible for clearing encroachments in Hyderabad.