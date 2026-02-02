Video: In daylight theft, goat stolen from Shaheen Nagar

In a video shared on social media, one of the suspects is seen getting out of the auto rickshaw. He tried getting hold of three goats; he caught one and boarded the auto.

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a goat was stolen from outside a house in Hyderabad’s Shaheen Nagar area on Sunday, February 2.

According to reports, two men arrived in an auto and stole the goat which was tied outside the house. The incident was caught on CCTV, following which a complaint was filed with the Balapur police.

The complainant, Khaled said, “The incident occurred at 11:00 AM when the goat was in front of my house and in the cameras, the accused were seen taking the goat. I have filed a complaint with the Balapur Police Station regarding this.”

Khaled claimed that the accused entered the premises of his house and stole the goat. Some residents raised concerns that something untoward could also happen with the children.

