Mumbai: Ramzan 2026 got an extra dose of sparkle as television’s favourite couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin marked former’s birthday with a grand Iftar gathering. Blending festive warmth with birthday cheer, the duo hosted an intimate yet star-studded evening that brought together close friends from the entertainment industry for a memorable night of food, laughter and celebration.

Clips shared by Jasmin and Aly on Instagram offered a peek into the lavish affair, with guests dressed in elegant ethnic wear and seated together to enjoy a sumptuous feast. The decor featured glowing lanterns and traditional Ramzan elements, setting the mood for a cosy yet glamorous soiree.

Among those spotted at the party were Munawar Faruqui, Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Sana Makbul, Elvish Yadav, Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja and rapper Raftaar, making it a truly starry evening.

With delicious food, festive decor and familiar faces, Aly’s birthday Iftar turned into a perfect blend of celebration and togetherness.

On the work front, Aly is currently entertaining audiences on Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh and chef Harpal Singh. Jasmin was last seen on The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.