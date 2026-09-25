Video: Israeli envoy’s Starlink offer ignored by Iran diplomat

The exchange followed Netanyahu’s remarks about using Starlink to help Iranians communicate despite restrictions.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Israeli envoy and Iranian diplomat at UN meeting, engaging in discussion.
Israeli envoy Danny Danon and Iranian diplomat Nasser Asadi at the UN General Assembly. Photo: Screengrab

A video showing Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon offering a Starlink satellite internet terminal to an Iranian diplomat at the UN General Assembly has gone viral on social media.

The 26-second clip, filmed on Thursday, September 24, shows Danon approaching Iranian diplomat Nasser Asadi with the device, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had displayed during his UN address earlier that day.

“If you heard the Prime Minister, it can be very useful for you to allow the Iranian people to get their freedom after what you did to them,” Danon says in the footage.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

He then asks Asadi whether he wants to take the device back to Tehran, saying it could be useful for people in Iran.

Watch the video here

“We love the Iranian people, and we pray for the regime change there. It will come that day,” Danon adds.

Asadi does not respond and appears to look away while Danon speaks to him.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Danon later posted the footage on social media with the caption: “The Iranian representative didn’t want the Starlink.”

During his UN General Assembly speech, Netanyahu presented the Starlink terminal while discussing internet access in Iran.

“This is a communications device that enables people to access the truth,” he said, claiming it could help Iranians communicate despite internet restrictions.

Netanyahu said he would leave the device with the UN president for the Iranian delegation, adding that it could allow members who defect to communicate freely on social media.

His remarks formed part of a wider defence of Israel’s actions amid international criticism. Several delegates walked out as he began speaking, prompting Netanyahu to call those who left “moral cowards”. He also rejected allegations of genocide against Israel, saying, “Israel didn’t commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide.”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button