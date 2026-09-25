Video: Israeli envoy’s Starlink offer ignored by Iran diplomat

A video showing Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon offering a Starlink satellite internet terminal to an Iranian diplomat at the UN General Assembly has gone viral on social media.

The 26-second clip, filmed on Thursday, September 24, shows Danon approaching Iranian diplomat Nasser Asadi with the device, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had displayed during his UN address earlier that day.

“If you heard the Prime Minister, it can be very useful for you to allow the Iranian people to get their freedom after what you did to them,” Danon says in the footage.

He then asks Asadi whether he wants to take the device back to Tehran, saying it could be useful for people in Iran.

Watch the video here

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon offered a Starlink device to Iranian diplomat Nasser Asadi at the UN General Assembly. Asadi appeared to ignore the offer and turned away. pic.twitter.com/ib8mXBxnHQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 25, 2026

“We love the Iranian people, and we pray for the regime change there. It will come that day,” Danon adds.

Asadi does not respond and appears to look away while Danon speaks to him.

Danon later posted the footage on social media with the caption: “The Iranian representative didn’t want the Starlink.”

Netanyahu displays Starlink at UN

During his UN General Assembly speech, Netanyahu presented the Starlink terminal while discussing internet access in Iran.

“This is a communications device that enables people to access the truth,” he said, claiming it could help Iranians communicate despite internet restrictions.

Netanyahu said he would leave the device with the UN president for the Iranian delegation, adding that it could allow members who defect to communicate freely on social media.

His remarks formed part of a wider defence of Israel’s actions amid international criticism. Several delegates walked out as he began speaking, prompting Netanyahu to call those who left “moral cowards”. He also rejected allegations of genocide against Israel, saying, “Israel didn’t commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide.”