Video: Israeli soldier rams into Palestinian man offering Namaz

An Israeli reservist soldier rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man who was offering Namaz in the occupied West Bank on December 25, with the Israeli military claiming they have terminated the man from service, in what was a rare action taken against a soldier after the video went viral globally.

The video shows the soldier riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with a gun slung over his shoulder, crashing into the Palestinian man intentionally.

Following the incident, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “Footage was received of an armed individual running over a Palestinian individual.” It said it took action against the soldier and terminated him, saying the accused acted in violation of his authority.

The Times of Israel reported that the man had been arrested but was later released.

The Palestinian man was taken to a hospital for a checkup and was discharged.

The accused soldier has been barred from entering the village of Deir Jarir or contacting those linked to the case.

The accused soldier has been barred from entering the village of Deir Jarir or contacting those linked to the case.

This year ​was one of the most violent on record for Israeli civilian attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the United Nations.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, Palestinian figures showed.