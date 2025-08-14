Video: Journalist quits job over Delhi stray dog issue, chops ID card

A journalist working with Republic TV quit her job on Wednesday, August 13 after alleged hypocrisy by the media house regarding the stray dog issue in Delhi.

In a video that has gone viral, the scribe identified as Priyanka Dutt is seen shredding her ID card and criticising the channel for its hypocrisy. She also expressed fear of being coerced by the channel for her actions in the future.

Explaining the reason for her resignation, Dutt said, “A senior member of the channel used to tell me, ‘Priyanka I used to donate Rs 20 lakh in an animal shelter. My friend is working with animal activists, such nice work they do.”

Supreme Court order on stray dogs

On August 11, the Supreme Court directed the relocation of all stray dogs across Delhi-NCR to shelters citing a dire situation and systematic failure of authorities to address the issue over the past two decades.

The Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) were ordered to pick and relocate stray dogs from all localities in Delhi. The court’s order pressed on the need for urgent action to protect public safety, particularly for vulnerable groups such as visually impaired persons, young children, and the elderly.

The decision of the apex court led to widespread protests by animal activists in Delhi. Following the incident, the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai said he would look into the order. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria will hear the matter on August 14.