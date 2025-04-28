Video: Karnataka CM raises hand on police officer, triggers outrage

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah landed in fresh controversy after he was seen almost slapping an additional superintendent of police (ASP) during a public event in Belagavi.

A widely circulated video shows Siddaramaiah, appearing visibly angry, summoning ASP Narayan Bharamani onto the stage and raising his hand in frustration.

#WATCH | Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah angrily calls a Police officer on stage during Congress' protest rally in Belagavi and gestures raising his hand at him.



During the CM's address here, a few women, who are reportedly BJP activists, indulged in sloganeering… pic.twitter.com/qtC6hL9UYT — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

The confrontation reportedly arose from disruptions near the venue where the chief minister was scheduled to address the public. Bharatiya Janta Party women workers were protesting close to the site, and ASP Narayan Bharamani had been tasked with managing security around the stage. The women who were among the crowd waved a black flag and raised slogans, Congress and official sources said.

Dissatisfied and visibly angry, Siddaramaiah summoned the police officer onto the stage and publicly reprimanded him. “You, whoever you are, come here, what were you doing?” he asked the ASP.

In a moment of visible frustration, the chief minister raised his hand toward the officer but stopped short of striking him.

Siddaramaiah was addressing the “Samvidhan Bachao and Anti Price Rise Rally” here, attended by a host of Congress leaders and ministers of his cabinet.

Later addressing reporters, state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar warned the BJP that if it continued with this behaviour, he wouldn’t allow the party’s meetings or programmes anywhere in the state.

“For the first time today, the BJP sent four of its workers. I don’t know whether it was a corporator or a block president. They came with our card. They showed a black flag and shouted slogans and tried to disrupt. I want to tell all BJP and opposition party leaders, if this is your attitude, we won’t allow even a single meeting or programme of yours in the entire state. This is the Congress party’s pledge,” he said.

“I would like to warn you (BJP)… If this attitude continues, people of the state and God have given me the strength to ensure similar action against you on a bigger scale than what you have done. This is a warning. Rectify within your party and among your workers, or else I won’t allow your programmes anywhere. We are ready to counter it,” Shivakumar added.

Opposition condemns Karnataka CM’s act

The incident has sparked sharp criticism from political opponents. The Janata Dal (Secular) took to X to condemn Siddaramaiah’s actions, accusing him of arrogance and disrespect. In a strongly worded post, the JDS said that raising a hand against a government officer and addressing him in a demeaning tone amounted to an “unforgivable crime.”

The party further remarked that while a Chief Minister’s tenure lasts five years, a government official serves the public for decades, stressing that power is never permanent for anyone.

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra alleged that it is apparent now that the CM is deeply under the influence of the “Pakistan model of Sharia Governance” and not the Gandhian principles that India proudly follows.

“With each act, Siddaramaiah appears more determined to qualify himself for the citizenship of Pakistan!” he said in a post on “X’.

Vijayendra further said that Siddaramaiah is a repeat offender when it comes to displaying arrogance and disdain for democratic norms, whether it was insulting innocent women voters from his own constituency who dared question his failures, or humiliating a District Commissioner on stage over trivial issues.

“When a senior police officer finds himself helpless and publicly intimidated by the highest elected official in the state, one must ask: What security and justice can the ordinary citizen expect under such incompetent governance?”

(With PTI inputs)