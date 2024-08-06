Video: Konidela family member allegedly ignores Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: In recent times, numerous stories have surfaced about conflicts between two prominent families in the Telugu film industry: the Mega family and the Allu family. These disputes have caught the public’s eye, with Allu Arjun, a superstar in his own right, at the center of the controversy.

The tensions began when Allu Arjun openly supported a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate in the elections. This political endorsement was unexpected and sparked widespread discussion about the strained relations between the Mega and Allu families. The backlash against Allu Arjun was swift, with many questioning his motives and the implications of his support.

Naga Babu’s Subtle Criticism

The situation took another turn when Mega brother Naga Babu made a post that subtly criticized Allu Arjun. Although the post was quickly removed, the damage was done, and it fueled further speculation and debate about the rift between the two families.

Niharika Konidela Adds Fuel to the Fire

Adding to the already tense situation, Niharika Konidela, a member of the Mega family, recently held a Q&A session during the pre-release event of her movie “Committee Kurrollu.” In her speech, she praised her brother Ram Charan’s Oscar nomination, her uncle Chiranjeevi’s Padma Vibhushan award, and her uncle Pawan Kalyan’s role as Deputy Chief Minister. However, she failed to mention Allu Arjun’s historic achievement of winning the first-ever National Award in Telugu cinema history. The video of her speech went viral, causing a stir among fans and the media.

Is #MegaFamily Purposefully Ignoring Allu Arjun?



Niharika In Yesterday Event



Said



మా చరణ్ అన్న సినిమా ఆస్కార్స్ కి వెళ్లింది..

మా పెదనాన్నకి పద్మవిభూషణ్ వచ్చింది..

మా బాబాయ్ డిప్యూటీ సీఎం అయ్యారు..



But She Missed to Mention history Created by #AlluArjun Who Won First… — CineCorn.Com By YoungMantra (@cinecorndotcom) August 6, 2024

Previously while promoting “Committee Kurrollu,” Niharika addressed the controversy surrounding her father’s post. She stated, “I don’t know the reason behind whatever my father posted. But, they have their own reasons to do whatever they want. It doesn’t mean we can comment on it because they did something. We didn’t actually talk too much about it at home because everyone has their own reasons. Politically, religiously, spiritually, everyone has a choice to do what they want.”