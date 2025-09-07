Video: London stadium cuts power at Arijit Singh concert after curfew

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh is one of the biggest singers in India, known for his soulful voice and chartbusters like Kesariya, Kabira, Mast Magan, and Bulleya. His concerts are always sold out, as fans across the world love to hear him perform live.

The Magical Saiyaara Moment

Recently, Arijit performed at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, entertaining thousands of fans. To everyone’s surprise, he sang Saiyaara, a song from the 2025 film Saiyaara originally sung by Kashmiri artist Faheem Abdullah. The track has become a massive hit, topping charts in India and going global. Arijit gave it a fresh and retro twist, and the entire stadium joined in, creating a magical and unforgettable moment. Videos of the performance quickly went viral.

The guy sang straight for 3.5 hours without a break, and still wanted to go for another hour, what an amazing talent!#arijitsingh #ArijitSinghLondon pic.twitter.com/PaIBU2Q2Su — Amit Tanwani (@amittanwani7) September 6, 2025

Concert Power Cut Video Goes Viral

The concert, however, ended in an unexpected way. Arijit’s show reportedly went past the 10.30 pm curfew. To enforce the rule, the stadium management allegedly cut the power while he was still performing Saiyaara. In a viral video, Arijit can be seen singing passionately as fans cheer, before the lights and sound suddenly go off.

The incident divided opinions online. Some fans expressed disappointment, while others praised the strict enforcement of rules. One user said, “Rules are rules, I wish this happened in India too.” Another added that Arijit’s late arrival may have caused the delay.

Despite the abrupt ending, the video of Arijit singing Saiyaara has taken over social media. Fans called it “unforgettable” and “magical.” The moment has once again proven why Arijit Singh remains India’s most loved singer and a true global music icon.