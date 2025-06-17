Hyderabad: It’s been over a week since Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee tied the knot, but the internet is still buzzing with unseen moments from their dreamy wedding celebrations. The Akkineni family hosted a grand wedding reception on Sunday, June 8, and the glamorous night was a star-studded affair, drawing big names from the film industry and political circles alike.

Now, one particular video from the evening has gone viral and has become the talk of town. The clip, featuring superstar Mahesh Babu, is being widely circulated by fan pages on Instagram claiming that the actor “ignored” Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

In the video, Mahesh can be seen entering the venue, walking past Chaitanya and Sobhita, who are seen standing just next to him, without making any eye contact. The couple appears visibly surprised in the clip, which has further fuelled speculation.

Many netizens are linking the incident to Mahesh Babu’s long-standing bond with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. The couple got divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. However, there is no official confirmation or proof to suggest any tension between Mahesh and Chaitanya, or that the viral moment was intentional.

Adding to the buzz, fans also noticed that Chaitanya and Sobhita were missing from a key family photo that featured the Akkinenis, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata.

Image Source: Instagram

Chay and Sobhita, who got engaged in a private ceremony on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad, tied the knot on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios.