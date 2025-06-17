Video: Mahesh Babu allegedly ignores Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita

One particular video from Akhil Akkineni's reception is going viral and has become the talk of town.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th June 2025 12:44 pm IST
Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala
Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala at Akhil Akkineni's reception (Instagram)

Hyderabad: It’s been over a week since Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee tied the knot, but the internet is still buzzing with unseen moments from their dreamy wedding celebrations. The Akkineni family hosted a grand wedding reception on Sunday, June 8, and the glamorous night was a star-studded affair, drawing big names from the film industry and political circles alike.

Now, one particular video from the evening has gone viral and has become the talk of town. The clip, featuring superstar Mahesh Babu, is being widely circulated by fan pages on Instagram claiming that the actor “ignored” Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

In the video, Mahesh can be seen entering the venue, walking past Chaitanya and Sobhita, who are seen standing just next to him, without making any eye contact. The couple appears visibly surprised in the clip, which has further fuelled speculation.

MS Creative School

Many netizens are linking the incident to Mahesh Babu’s long-standing bond with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. The couple got divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. However, there is no official confirmation or proof to suggest any tension between Mahesh and Chaitanya, or that the viral moment was intentional.

Adding to the buzz, fans also noticed that Chaitanya and Sobhita were missing from a key family photo that featured the Akkinenis, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata.

Image Source: Instagram

Chay and Sobhita, who got engaged in a private ceremony on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad, tied the knot on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th June 2025 12:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button