Video: Major fire at Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A major fire has been reported in Ankura Hospital situated near Pillar No. 68 of PVNR Expressway in the Jyothinagar area of Mehdipatnam on Saturday, December 23.

According to early reports, the fire started at around 5:30 pm from a flexi on the rooftop of the hospital building. No casualties have been reported.

A total of five fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control.

The hoarding material on fire fell on the setback side. In the videos, it appeared as if the fire emanated from these floors. But, it was reportedly only external fire that didn’t spread inside.

Fire crew dousing the fire on the rooftop of the hospital.

Patients in the hospital were evacuated as a precautionary measure by the management.

