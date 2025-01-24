Video: Major fire breaks out on Hyderabad’s Falaknuma road

Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 24th January 2025 2:48 pm IST
Major fire breaks out on Hyderabad's Falaknuma road.

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a building on Falaknuma Road on Friday morning. No casualties were reported.

The fire occurred at a shop in the Gladiator Gym building, located near the Prison Petrol Pump.

Fire tenders promptly reached the spot and initiated firefighting measures.

A studio was completely gutted in the fire. Traffic was heavily affected on the road, as one side of the road was closed.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The loss of property is currently being estimated.

