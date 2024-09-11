Video: Malaika Arora breaks down as she reaches home after dad’s death

Mumbai: Tragedy struck Bollywood as Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning after jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Bandra, Mumbai. The incident occurred around 9 am at their family home, Ayesha Manor, in Bandra West.

Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem, and an investigation is currently underway.

Malaika, who was in Pune for an event, rushed back to Mumbai upon hearing the heartbreaking news. A video of the actress breaking down while entering her father’s residence has gone viral.

Amrita Arora arrives at father’s residence.

Malaika’s parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, separated when she was 11. In a previous interview, Malaika reflected on her upbringing, describing it as “tumultuous” yet filled with important life lessons, as her mother primarily raised her and her younger sister, Amrita.