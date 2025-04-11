Video: Man caught filming women bathing at Ayodhya guest house

Hyderabad: In another incident of breach of privacy of women in Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old female devotee was filmed secretly while bathing at a guest house in Ayodhya. The incident occurred at the Raja Guest House, in front of Gate Number 3 of the Ayodhya Ram Temple at around 6:30 am, on Friday, April 11.

The accused, Saurabh, a resident of Bahraich, worked as a cook at the guest house and was caught red-handed recording the video. Upon a probe, the police found ten obscene videos on his mobile phone, indicating similar disturbing instances where he targeted women and young girls residing at the guest house. Officials confirmed that most of his victims were females.

Upon further probe, the police have shut down the Raja Guest House after it was revealed that it was operating without proper registration.

In a similar incident during the Maha Kumbh, videos of women bathing and changing clothes during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh surfaced on social media after they were put up for sale.

Also Read Man arrested for filming, selling videos of women bathing at Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj cybercrime police station arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Amit Kumar Jha for recording and uploading videos.

According to the police statement, Jha, a resident of Baro Khejuria of Magra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, had been filming the women while taking a holy dip at the Sangam and then uploaded these illicit contents on his YouTube channel.