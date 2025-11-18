Video: Man crushed under lorry in accident in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: A man was crushed to death by a lorry in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, November 17.

The incident occurred in Koorgallu village when the biker was trying to overtake the lorry. The man fell off the bike after colliding with the lorry after which the vehicle ran over the victim’s head. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the video has been shared on social media.

https://twitter.com/TheSiasatDaily/status/1990632660486570242?s=20

Following the accident, the victim died on the spot, while bystanders did not pay heed.

In a similar incident, in January 2025, a man died after being rammed by a mini truck in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as S Ram Kumar, a resident of Banjara colony in Hayatnagar. Kumar’s vehicle was rammed by a Tata Ace on the Injapur road. Following the accident, he suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad where the doctors pronounced him dead.